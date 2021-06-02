South Buffalo man gets conditional discharge after killing neighbor’s dog

Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man received a one-year conditional discharge after fatally shooting his neighbor’s dog in south Buffalo last year.

In April 2020, Timothy Manning, 58, used a shotgun to kill the dog on Buffum St. He later pleaded guilty to overdriving, torturing and injuring animals, as well as discharging a gun, which is a violation of a city ordinance.

Manning paid the victim $2,250 in restitution. In addition to his conditional discharge, Manning was also ordered to perform 100 hours of community service and pay a $500 fine.

