South Buffalo’s Abbott Road getting a major makeover

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — South Buffalo’s Abbott Road is getting a major makeover.

Mayor Byron Brown announced that the first phase of a $10 million project will focus on Abbott between Southside Parkway and Meridien Street.

Buffalo Common Councilman Christopher Scanlon says this is a big project.

He adds that this will be the most road work done on Abbott Road in decades.

And Scanlon hopes that once it’s finished it’ll bring more development to South Buffalo.

“But it’s more than just asphalt that connects people and gets them from point A to point B as quickly as possible. It connects our parks it connects families it connects businesses, it’s really truly one of the lifeblood of this community,” said Scanlon.

Abbott Road will be milled and repaved and new LED lights will be installed and curbs along with sidewalks will be repaired.

All of this construction is starting immediately.