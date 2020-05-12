South Park Golf Course to reopen Wednesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy says South Park Golf Course will be open to the public starting Wednesday.

The course had not been opened previously because of saturated conditions. It will operate seven days a week.

Starting Saturday, May 16, all Olmsted courses (Cazenovia Park, Delaware Park and South Park) will move opening tee time to 7 a.m.

Tee times will continue to run through 8 p.m.

Questions may be directed to Dave Hoover (716-465-5463) or Patty Wolfsohn (716-310-0865) on weekdays between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.