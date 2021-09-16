BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Southern Tier Brewing Company’s Buffalo Taproom will officially open its doors on September 28.
The new Harborcenter location, in the old 716 Food and Sports restaurant, is Southern Tier Brewing’s fifth location. Doors will open at 3 p.m. and in a tweet the company says, “We cannot wait to rock with you in downtown Buffalo.”
The Pegulas announced Southern Tier Brewing would take over the popular spot back in March.
The brewing company has taprooms in Lakewood, N.Y., Cleveland, O.H., Pittsburgh, P.A. and Charlotte, N.C.
Patrick Ryan is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2020. See more of his work here.
Community News
- Southern Tier Brewing Buffalo Taproom sets September opening date
- Where do you park for a downtown show? You are going to need an app
- Political analyst Len Lenihan talks implications of Byron Brown ballot rulings
- School bus drama continues Buffalo Public Schools wants National Guard to step in; and local parent’s six-year-old dropped off at Tops
- City of Buffalo splash pads to remain open through next Friday