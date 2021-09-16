Southern Tier Brewing Buffalo Taproom sets September opening date

(Photo posted to the Twitter page of Southern Tier Brewing Company’s Buffalo location.)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Southern Tier Brewing Company’s Buffalo Taproom will officially open its doors on September 28.

The new Harborcenter location, in the old 716 Food and Sports restaurant, is Southern Tier Brewing’s fifth location. Doors will open at 3 p.m. and in a tweet the company says, “We cannot wait to rock with you in downtown Buffalo.”

The Pegulas announced Southern Tier Brewing would take over the popular spot back in March.

The brewing company has taprooms in Lakewood, N.Y., Cleveland, O.H., Pittsburgh, P.A. and Charlotte, N.C.

⚡️ Buffalo ⚡️ Breaking news! It’s official: the doors to our @stbcbeer Buffalo Taproom open Tuesday, 9/28 at 3 PM. We cannot wait to rock with you in downtown Buffalo. pic.twitter.com/Sfx6LVCJLY — Southern Tier Brewing Co. – Buffalo (@stbcbeer_buf) September 17, 2021 Southern Tier Brewing Company