BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — With all the buzz around the release of the Bills 2021 schedule last night, Southern Tier Brewing feels the team forgot one thing, watch party locations.

Fear not, the brewery took to Twitter to help the team out a bit. They even got creative, seeing as they can’t use the actual NFL logos.

Check out their improvisation below:

The 2021 schedule was released last night, but they left out watch party locations. We fixed it. However for legal reasons we can't actually use NFL logos…so we improvised. Sorry Falcons🥴Plan out what games you’re going to watch with us on the big screen! pic.twitter.com/7G0jctqQJy — Southern Tier Brewing Co. – Buffalo (@stbcbeer_buf) May 13, 2021

Do you catch the references?

PSE announced back in March that Southern Tier would take the place of (716) Food and Sports.