Southern Tier’s Buffalo location to open Tuesday afternoon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A new brewery is opening its doors.
Southern Tier Brewing Company’s Buffalo taproom is taking over the site of the former 716 Food & Sport at HarborCenter. It is the brewery’s fifth location.
The taproom will be serving up autumnal favorites like their signature “Pumking” beer. It’s just one of the dozen brews available.
The doors will open Tuesday at 3 p.m.
