BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Southside Elementary School was in a brief lockdown on Monday morning.

Shortly after 9:30 a.m., police searched the school after receiving a report about a gun there.

Two toy water guns were found, and they didn’t look like real weapons.

The lockdown was lifted around 10:30 a.m. School will be dismissed at the normal time of 2:30 p.m.