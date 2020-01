BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Six people are being helped by the Red Cross and a firefighter was taken to the hospital after a fire in South Buffalo.

The fire at the multi-unit building on Southside Parkway began after 10 p.m. Saturday.

Fire investigators believe the fire began at the basement. Damage was estimated at $275,000.

There was no initial indication from city officials on the severity of the firefighter’s injuries.