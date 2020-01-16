Breaking News
Death of well-known Niagara Falls deli owner ruled a homicide
SPCA helps save kitten stuck in semi-abandoned home in Buffalo

Courtesy SPCA serving Erie County

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–On Tuesday, someone in the Buffalo community saw a kitten in the window of a nearby semi-abandoned home in the Queen City.

The SPCA serving Erie County says the kitten could not safely move because her neck was wrapped within cords of an old drape near the window.

An SPCA investigator, with the help of Buffalo Police and Fire, was able to enter the property, safely remove the kitten and transport her back to the SPCA’s infirmary.

Courtesy SPCA serving Erie County

The kitten is now resting and playing comfortably at their facility at 300 Harlem Road.

If not claimed, the SPCA says she will either be placed in a foster home if she needs some special type of care or placed on the adoption floor.

