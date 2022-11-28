BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It wasn’t a dog or cat who joined us on this particular SPCA Monday, but a leopard gecko!
Mindy Ussrey from the SPCA Serving Erie County brought in Naranjo, who’s two years old.
Naranjo was surrendered by a previous owner. If you’re interested in making a reptilian addition to your family, watch the video above to learn more and find out more from the SPCA here.
