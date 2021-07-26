SPCA Monday: Tia Marie

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On News 4 at Noon we introduced you to a furry friend, Tia Marie, who’s looking for a forever home.
Today, we welcomed the return of our SPCA Monday segments.
You can watch the full interview in the player above.
by: News 4 StaffPosted: / Updated:
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On News 4 at Noon we introduced you to a furry friend, Tia Marie, who’s looking for a forever home.
Today, we welcomed the return of our SPCA Monday segments.
You can watch the full interview in the player above.