BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An exhausted coyote was rescued by the SPCA Serving Erie County after it was seen near a U.S Coast Guard station in Buffalo.

A member of the Coast Guard told the SPCA the coyote, who was seen on Friday, had been stranded in the water off Fuhrmann Boulevard for at least three hours.

The animal eventually got onto a log. The SPCA was told by a member of the Coast Guard that “the coyote was violently shivering and was so exhausted from swimming when first seen that she couldn’t lift her head.”

The coyote was brought to the shelter’s West Seneca location, examined and cared for overnight. A video of its rescue was shared by the SPCA on its YouTube page.