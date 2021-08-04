Special Olympics NY and Towne Automotive Group team up for “Unified Bocce Experience”

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bocce Balls were rolling at Riverworks in Buffalo Wednesday night.

Special Olympics New York and Towne Automotive Group teamed up to host a “Unified Bocce Experience.”

Athletes and Towne employees partnered up for some friendly competition. Organizers with the special Olympics tell us it’s great to be able to host these events again.

“It’s my favorite thing, It’s the best way for our athletes to get to know people in the community and for people in the community to get to know what special Olympics is all about. It really is authentic competitive sports,” Special Olympics New York President & CEO Stacey Hengsterman.

Special Olympics New York says they’re always looking for people to compete with their athletes.

