Special prosecutor appointed in Quentin Suttles case due to conflict of interest

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–According to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office, due to a conflict of interest, they requested the court appoint a special prosecutor to investigate the actions of Buffalo Police officers Ronald Ammerman and Michael Scheu during the arrest of Quentin Suttles back in May.

The DA’s office says they are prosecuting Suttles, who is also the defendant in multiple pending criminal matters.

Additionally, an assistant district attorney with DA John Flynn’s office is a potential witness.

State Supreme Court Justice Christopher Burns signed the order Tuesday morning to have the case involving any alleged misconduct by the Buffalo Police officers transferred to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office for review.

The case against Suttles will continue to be prosecuted by the Erie County District Attorney’s Office. He was arraigned before a Buffalo City Court Judge on charges of tampering with physical evidence, resisting arrest, and obstructing governmental administration.

Officials Suttles was also charged with two vehicle and traffic law violations for driving without a license and driving the wrong way on a one-way street.

The Erie County District Attorney’s Office is prosecuting two other criminal cases against 30-year-old Suttles.

According to Flynn’s office, on September 8 of last year, Buffalo Police officers initiated a traffic stop when they observed a woman speeding on Broadway. Officers allegedly smelled marijuana and found marijuana in the vehicle.

That prompted a search of the vehicle.

Officials say, Suttles, sitting in the back of the car, allegedly refused to exit the vehicle.

Suttles allegedly fought with the officers when being forcibly removed from the backseat, and would not release his hands.

During the struggle, one officer allegedly felt a gun on Suttles. An illegal, loaded 9mm was then allegedly recovered, according to Flynn.

Suttles was arraigned in February on an indictment charging him with one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

The Erie County DA’s Office also says Buffalo Police officers arrested Suttles on February 4 for allegedly violating an order of protection knowingly.

Officials tell News 4 the female victim notified police that Suttles allegedly called her multiple times, and it’s further alleged that Suttles drove by her home several times, putting the victim in fear of her safety.

Authorities charged Suttles with one count of first-degree criminal contempt and one count of second-degree harassment.

That case is pending before a State Supreme Court Justice.

Suttles is scheduled to return on July 21, at 9:30 a.m. for a conference via telephone.

A return court date has not been scheduled at this time for Suttles May 10 incident and September 9 incident.

