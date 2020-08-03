Spectrum donating laptops, backpacks and money for PAL summer camp programming

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Monday morning, Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown will accept a donation of 50 laptops, 50 backpacks and $8,500 from Spectrum.

The money and laptops will be used to support the Police Athletic League’s (PAL) summer camp programming. The laptops, specifically, will be given to camp participants so that they can continue online learning activities while at home.

“The donation of laptops by Spectrum, accompanied by 50 backpacks filled with school supplies, are being distributed to Buffalo PAL youth enrolled in a virtual educational camp this summer,” Nekia Kemp, executive director of Buffalo PAL, says.

“I thank Spectrum for this generous donation that will support PAL summer camp participants as they learn from home to stay safe as we continue to recover from the COVID-19 emergency,” said Mayor Brown. “These laptops and school supplies reinforce our strong commitment to youth, to their education and to our goal of making sure that no one is left out or left behind in our diverse, equitable and inclusive community. By investing in our youth, we are investing in the future of our community.”

The donation will take place at the Machnica Community Center on Clinton St. at 11 a.m.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.