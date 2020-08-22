Spectrum estimates 17% of Buffalo school students households don’t have internet access

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–In 18 days from now, all Buffalo Public School children need to be back online every day.

The district is working against time to make sure every student’s household has the internet.

The former School 28 on South Park Avenue has been transformed into the district’s Center for Innovation Technology and Training. It’s also where parents of kindergarteners and first graders who don’t have a tablet can be provided one in the coming weeks, by appointment.

During a Facebook Live parent forum this morning, most of the questions surrounded the nuts and bolts of virtual learning. Most students have already been provided tablets, if they didn’t already have one, but some of those in grades K through second, tablets are on back order.

Chief Academic Officer Anne Botticelli points out there are already a series of videos on the district website where studio leaders who have used Schoology walk parents through the basics.

Buffalo Schools confirm that Spectrum estimates about 17% of the Buffalo school students’ households do not have internet access. The district is working to help provide WiFi or some kind of access to those families as soon as possible.

If parents are having trouble connecting to the district’s learning network, the district will push out updates soon. But parents can also get help in person.