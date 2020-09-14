Speed cameras near Buffalo schools to be activated at later time

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Speed cameras in front of numerous local schools will not be activated on Monday, after they were expected to start being used that day.

The City of Buffalo has decided to give drivers more time to adjust to the school zone speed limit changes.

The cameras won’t be activated at all this week, and there’s no specific date when they’ll start to be used again.

Officials say the earliest they may be activated is next week.

