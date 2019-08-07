Speed cameras to be placed in school zones in Buffalo

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks about the $175.5 billion state budget during a news conference in the Red Room at the state Capitol Sunday, March, 31, 2019, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– The governor signed legislation today to establish a speed camera program in school zones in Buffalo.

This program allows the city to enforce speed limits in school zones using the cameras to record speed violations without the need for police officers at the scene, thus using the evidence to make the driver liable for speeding.

“We know that speed cameras are effective at cracking down on reckless driving – just look at the successful program in New York City which is literally saving lives every day. By signing this measure into law we will ensure motorists who selfishly endanger children and families around Buffalo’s schools will be held accountable and help prevent future tragedies,” Governor Cuomo said.

Under current law, an officer must be present at the scene of a speeding violation to observe and serve the driver with a summons.

Local leaders also reacted to the governor’s actions today.

Senator Tim Kennedy says, “Drivers who choose to put our children’s lives at risk by speeding in school zones deserve to be held accountable, and this legislation will empower the City of Buffalo to do just that. By allowing the city to implement a system that documents these offenders through speed sensing technology, video, and still images, we’re not only saving lives, but ensuring that drivers slow down and put safety first, or pay a price.”

Mayor Byron Brown also thanked the governor for heading up public safety issues and signing this into law.

“School speed zone cameras and new signage will remind all motorists to slow down, obey traffic laws and will keep our children safe,” Mayor Brown said.