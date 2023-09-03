BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Due to the expected warm weather this week, the City of Buffalo announced Sunday that the splash pads around the city will remain open until next weekend.

They will now stay open through Sunday, September 10. Monday was the planned final day for the splash pads.

Meanwhile, the final day for pools being opened will remain on Monday, as scheduled.

New on WIVB.com

Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here.