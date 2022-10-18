BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Explore & More is hosting Spooktacular! It’s the safe way for you to allow your kids to trick-or-treat, and the best part is it’s indoors.
Costumes are encouraged but not required for children and adults. Come in your Halloween best and let your kids enjoy arts and crafts, trick or treating, and have stories read to them.
For adults, there are also events for you. Friday, Oct. 21-6:30 you can leave the kids at home and enjoy Mystery in the Museum: Grown Up Night of Play. There will be snacks and tastings from local places, Braymiller Markets and Lockhouse Distillery. You can drink and snack while solving Minute Mysteries in the Museum. The Salem sisters will also be around to spread some magic!
To purchase tickets to Spooktacular or Mystery in the Museum: Grown Up Night of Play, click here.
Latest Posts
- Spooktacular at Explore & More Children’s Museum
- College Expo happening at Galleria on Wednesday
- Video of Wisconsin supermarket’s massive frozen pizza section goes viral: ‘What’s going on down there?’
- Pilot who passed out mid-flight hopes to fly again
- What goes around comes around: Roller skating is back
Chelsea Lovell is a traffic anchor and reporter from New York City who joined the News 4 team in 2022. See more of her work here and follow her on Twitter.