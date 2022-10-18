BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Explore & More is hosting Spooktacular! It’s the safe way for you to allow your kids to trick-or-treat, and the best part is it’s indoors.

Costumes are encouraged but not required for children and adults. Come in your Halloween best and let your kids enjoy arts and crafts, trick or treating, and have stories read to them.

For adults, there are also events for you. Friday, Oct. 21-6:30 you can leave the kids at home and enjoy Mystery in the Museum: Grown Up Night of Play. There will be snacks and tastings from local places, Braymiller Markets and Lockhouse Distillery. You can drink and snack while solving Minute Mysteries in the Museum. The Salem sisters will also be around to spread some magic!

To purchase tickets to Spooktacular or Mystery in the Museum: Grown Up Night of Play, click here.