Spot Coffee boycott officially ends

Representatives from Spot Coffee were joined by several state and local leaders to celebrate the end of a boycott that lasted several months. It started after two workers were allegedly fired for trying to unionize.

Back in August, Spot Coffee workers at several other locations successfully voted to unionize.

“For years, organized labor and the rights of workers to organize have been under attack. I think we’re now at a point that’s a turning point,” said Mayor Byron Brown.

The next step, for the unionized employees, is contract negotiations.

“Of course things, aren’t finished till their finished, we’re all realistic people here, we have high confidence that this company is going to reach a good agreement,” said Richard Lipsitz president WNY AFL-CIO.