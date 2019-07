BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Spot Coffee workers will meet again Monday afternoon to support workers that were recently fired.

The rally will be held at the 227 Delaware Ave. location from 4:30 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. followed by picketing outside.

Union leaders filed a complaint with the National Labor Relations Board, accusing the coffee chain of firing the employees for trying to form a union.