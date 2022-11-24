BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — There are going to be plenty of sales and ads vying for your attention before and during Black Friday, but how can you tell when someone’s trying to swindle you?

On Wednesday, Matt Krueger from the Better Business Bureau of Upstate New York joined us with some tips on how you can steer clear of scammers.

“They’re quick, they’re slick, they’re savvy, and if only the could put their talents to good use and do something good with their time instead of rip us off,” Krueger said during the interview with News 4’s Jordan Norkus.

Krueger discussed why people should look out for “unbelievable” deals and told us about other red flags while shopping. Learn more in the video above.

