Squeaky Wheel Film & Media Art Center gets $50,000 grant

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo media center is getting a big boost from the federal government.

Squeaky Wheel Film & Media Art Center is an organization that provides education, equipment and programming for film and digital media arts. On Monday morning, Congressman Brian Higgins announced that it’s being awarded an American Rescue Plan grant through the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA).

“Art and cultural organizations will play an important role in healing the nation post-pandemic, both emotionally and economically,” Higgins said. “We are fortunate to have a vibrant arts community that will help lift our community out of this difficult period.”

In this round of funding, Squeaky Wheel is one of 567 organizations across the nation to get a grant, out of more than 7,500 applicants.

Of the $57 million available, Squeaky Wheel is getting $50,000. This will help the organization support jobs, facilities and outreach expenses.