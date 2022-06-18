BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — St. Gregory the Great’s “Great Race” 5k returned from a pandemic pause for its first run since 2019.

This is the 25th year for the race. There was a 5k, and one-mile fun walk. Hundreds of runners and walkers took part, then they enjoyed a party in the parking lot with the band “Hit and Run.”

The race is a major fundraiser for the church and the parish school.

“We’ve waited two and a half years now to be back out here, live with everybody, this is our 25th anniversary, 25 years, it’s a wonderful night, it’s great for the community, and we’ve been blessed with great weather every year,” said Cheryl Bertovich, chair, Great Race.

“The proceeds go really to support primarily the school, and parish as well, as a whole, but primarily the school, different needs for the school, it’s not a designated fund this year, as it’s going to be for the general needs of the school,” Rev. Leon J. Biernat, pastor, St. Gregory the Great.

News 4’s Don Postles had the honor and the privilege to serve as the emcee for the race.