St. Joe’s announces another case of COVID-19

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A third case of COVID-19 has been identified as St. Joseph’s Collegiate Institute.

The school announced the new case on Thursday. They say the student was last on campus on October 30.

According to the school, “all indications are that the three COVID-positive students were infected off campus during the weekend.”

Anyone who was exposed to the person who tested positive will be notified by the Erie County Department of Health.

