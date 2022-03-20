BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – After a two-year pandemic-related hiatus, the St. Patrick’s Day Parade has returned to Buffalo.

There was lots of excitement in the air, as thousands of Western New Yorkers descended along Delaware Avenue for the long awaited and long overdue event.

“It’s been a great week in the City of Buffalo,” Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said. “A lot of people, a lot of fun, all culminating in the big St. Patrick’s Day parade.”

The parade featured dancers, dogs, marching bands and groups of people from various organizations.

“It’s freaking wonderful, absolutely wonderful,” said Patrick D. McGuinness, Grand Marshal UIAA of the United Irish American Association.

One of the new faces seen marching down Delaware Avenue was the interim superintendent of Buffalo Public Schools, Dr. Tonja Williams.

“It’s an exciting time. This is is my first time marching in the parade,” Dr. Williams said. “I’m excited to see all the students, the parents and the families. It’s a wonderful thing.”