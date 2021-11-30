Stand Up Buffalo to provide rental assistance for city residents

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Help is on the way for Buffalo tenants. 

The city is re-launching its Stand Up Buffalo rental assistance program to cover gaps left by New York State’s emergency rental aid.

That state program temporarily shut down last week after all of the money was handed out. 

Governor Kathy Hochul says she’s asking the federal government for more to meet the ongoing demand. 

Buffalo’s program will provide an additional pool of $2 million dollars for eligible applicants.

