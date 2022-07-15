BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Seneca Nation launched the public awareness campaign Friday morning in a news conference outside the Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino.

It’s called “Stand with Seneca.”

The Seneca Nation will soon begin its negotiations with the state over the new gaming compact.

“The Seneca Nation is Western New York, we want our friends and neighbors to stand with us so we can continue to deliver and sustain for generations to come is our home, always, still and forever,” said Matthew Pagels, the Seneca Nation President.

Seneca Nation leaders say they are proud of their role as one of the larger employers in Western New York.

