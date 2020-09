BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say a standoff on Cable St. has ended without incident.

It’s not clear what led to the standoff, or when it began, but police announced it was over around 1:30 p.m.

One person has been taken to ECMC for evaluation.

