BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s here, whether you’re thrilled or groaning at the sound of it — Christmas music.

Star 102.5, known for kicking off the holiday spirit following the end of Halloween, kept with tradition Tuesday morning, flipping from a pop variety to seasonal sounds.

Not long after Midnight, the radio station tweeted “Ho Ho Ho! It’s that time again! Santa just called the studio and told us to flip the switch! Star 102.5 is Buffalo’s Christmas Station!”

This week, we’re asking News 4 viewers if the Christmas season comes too soon after Halloween. Vote in our Twitter poll here.