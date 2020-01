BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Want your daily Starbucks order delivered to your door? With a popular app, that’s now a possibility.

Starbucks Delivers is now available in Buffalo through the Uber Eats app. It is one of 33 markets where this change is taking place.

Most of the Starbucks menu that regular customers know and love is available through the app.

Standard delivery fees apply, and for any orders of $10 and under, an additional two-dollar fee will be applied to the total cost.