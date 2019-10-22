State and local leaders open new NFTA Customer Service Center in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The NFTA is getting a major upgrade. State and local leaders officially opened the new Customer Service Center in downtown Buffalo today.

The new site offers a number of new services, including face-to-face help.

The NFTA says they came up with the idea for the center when they realized that sometimes help over the phone help just doesn’t cut it.

“Overall its just an effort on our behalf to provide better accessibility, more hours, and a friendlier environment for hour customers to come in and get anything from us,” Director of Public Transit Tom George said.

The new building is open from eight in the morning until four at night with plans to expand hours in the future.