State DOH looking into “experimental model” to possibly allow Bills fans at playoff game

(WIVB)–Governor Cuomo says the state is researching protocols around the country to see if there is any way the state can safely allow some fans into Bills Stadium for the playoff game in Orchard Park.

During an update on the state’s response to COVID-19, the governor said the State Department of Health is looking into an “experimental model.”

Cuomo addressed Western New York’s positivity rate, announcing today’s is 6.4%. What he says is a “big turnaround” for the region.

He also addressed the holidays, saying he expects numbers to go up and asks New Yorkers to celebrate smart and stop shutdowns.

The state is also keeping an eye on hospital capacity. Cuomo says if a hospital is 21 days from 85% capacity, the hospital must notify the state. No hospital in the state jas made that notification so far, he added.

On the topic of the variant strain of COVID in the UK, Cuomo said the airlines agreed to test people before they get on a flight to the U.S. He thinks the U.S. should require the same.

“If the variant is here, I want to know because that would be problematic,” Cuomo said. “If it’s here, we want to know it, and we want to isolate it immediately.”

The governor says the state is now contacting hospitals all across the state to test for the new coronavirus variant specifically. Cuomo added that there are tests for the variant.