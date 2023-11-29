BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The drive home for many people Wednesday evening should be a lot smoother than the morning commute, with a snow band moving out of Western New York.

Still, there have been many complaints about the conditions of major highways in our area.

News 4 heard from a number of drivers about state routes being in tough shape over the past couple of days, Southwestern Boulevard, Milestrip Road, Route 5 and the 219, just to name a few.

Video of the morning commute on the 190 in both directions from Grand Island and at the 190 split with the 198 showed very slow traffic. There was congestion on every major highway Wednesday morning in the Buffalo area.

Susan Surdej, a spokesperson for the DOT said that they were ready for the storm when it first impacted the region Monday night, pretreating the roads. The DOT said they have been fully staffed and stocked with more than 200 plows on the roads across Western New York. Even with this, the morning commute was tough.

“The timing of it is only complicated because this morning in the metro area, it also was coming in for rush hour, so there was more traffic on the road this morning, but as far as our response we are fully staffed no matter what time that snow and ice comes,” Surdej said. “Lake-effect snow bands are always very challenging especially when they’re coupled with the wind, the snow bands tend to travel and the winds reduce visibility and the blowing and drifting is always a challenge, I think we responded well, but there’s always challenges with every single snowfall.”

It can take one to two hours for state DOT drivers to go through their route and start it all over again — it’s especially difficult in whiteout conditions and with more cars on the road. News 4 heard of plows breaking down in other municipalities — the state DOT said they haven’t run into that problem.

The state said their response to the storm will continue plowing and treating roads.