State funding to help BPS work to return students to full-time in-person education

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Local leaders announced what they say is a record level of funding for Buffalo Public Schools in this year’s state budget today at the Buffalo Academy for Visual and Performing Arts.

According to BPS Superintendent Kriner Cash, the district will receive a total of $814,739,991 in aid from the state, a year-over-year increase of more than $76 million or 10.38%.

Cash tells News 4 the record level of funding will provide BPS with the resources it needs to work on returning all 32,000 students to full-time in-person education.

“Thank you for your remarkable commitment and unwavering support in procuring this optimum level funding. The insidious effects and anticipated after-effects of the COVID 19 global crisis will be met head-on as our precious children return to the schools and staff they love. We could not leverage and channel much-needed resources directly to our resilient scholars were it not for your historic advocacy. The results will be impressive!” Dr. Kriner Cash said.

“As Buffalo Public Schools works to return 32,000 students across 65 schools for full-time in-person education, it is vital to the momentum of progress that schools have the resources required to bounce back from the COVID 19 pandemic,” said Majority Leader Peoples-Stokes. “This historic increase in funding for BPS will not only help schools recover from the pandemic but provide students with remedial learning support so that they can soar to new and impressive heights.”