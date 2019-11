BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–There will be a lot of dead trees removed over the next month throughout the Buffalo Olmsted Park System.

A $75,000 state grant will help fund the project to remove 37 ash trees.

The removal is part of the conservancy’s ash management program against an invasive beetle.

That includes treatment of specimen ash trees, removal of dead ash trees, and replanting new trees of diverse species.

Buffalo will also be planting street trees valued at more than $18,000.