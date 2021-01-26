State hosts pop-up vaccination clinic at St. John Baptist Church

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Although there’s a limited supply, New York State is starting to try new ways to get the COVID-19 vaccine into different communities.

On Monday, the state opened a one-day pop-up vaccination clinic at St. John Baptist Church in Buffalo.

Eunice Jackson, 86, was one of more than 200 older church members who got a call over the weekend, inviting her to make an appointment.

“I was going to try to go out to the UB site, but they didn’t have any appointments,” Jackson said. “So, I couldn’t even make the appointment because they had run out of the medicine.”

This pop-up clinic was part of the state’s attempt to make the vaccine more available and trusted in communities of color.