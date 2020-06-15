Closings
State judge weighing pros and cons of Hyatt trying to pull name from downtown landmark

Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The downtown hotel we have known as the Hyatt Regency for nearly 40 years will keep that name, at least for a few more days.

The hotel chain is trying to pull its name from the downtown landmark and a state judge is considering the pros and cons.

Supreme Court Justice Emilio Colaiacovo issued a temporary restraining order two weeks ago against Hyatt Hotels’ move to sever its relationship with the downtown hotel owned by the Snyder Corporation.

Today, Justice Colaiacovo held a hearing that could toughen that order.

Hyatt claims Snyder is not holding up its end of a management agreement and owes the company two-million dollars. Snyder contends it has been severely hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic and has been out of operation for two months.

The hotel is the property of a Snyder subsidiary, Genesee Hotel Properties, and attorneys for Genesee Hotel say a separation at this point would cause irreparable harm to their reputation making it nearly impossible to find a buyer.

They also claim the dispute is preventing Genesee from accessing assistance through the Payroll Protection Program and the CARES Act.

After a virtual hearing of a little more than an hour, Justice Colaiacovo reserved judgment until as early as Friday, but no later than Monday.

A ruling favorable to Snyder would continue the Hyatt affiliation for the foreseeable future against Snyder would end the Hyatt connection as of June 1. 

