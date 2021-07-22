State lawmakers looking to reimagine Scajaquada corridor

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — State lawmakers want to reimagine the Scajaquada corridor, and they want to hear from you before finalizing the project.

The Greater Buffalo-Niagara Regional Transportation Council is currently conducting a four-phase community input plan.

Through this, the group hopes to gather feedback from a wide range of people, from stakeholders and local advocacy groups, to those who live near the Scajaquada.

Senator Sean Ryan calls this a rare opportunity to make generational changes here in western New York.

“We want shovels in the ground,” Ryan says. “We want to reunite Delaware Park. We want to unite Delaware Park with MLK Park. We want to reconnect our neighborhoods. We want to restore our Olmsted system. We want to clean up Scajaquada Creek and Hoyt Lake, and we want a border that is worthy of a great city that we call our home.”

Sen. Ryan hopes to have a final plan in place by February.