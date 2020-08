(WIVB)–State lawmakers passed a bill to protect rivers, creeks, and streams.

Assemblyman Sean Ryan says the bill will give state protection to waterways used for drinking water, fishing, and recreation.

Ryan says it’s important for growing the fishing industry in our state.

The assemblyman says this legislation would protect Tonawanda Creek, Cayuga Creek, the Buffalo River, and part of Scajaquada Creek.

It now needs the governor’s approval.