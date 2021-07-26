State, local leaders cut ribbon at new training facility in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — State and local leaders cut the ribbon at the Smart Local 71’s Expanded Training Center in Buffalo today.

The new center will offer apprenticeship training for jobs within the sheet metal and transportation industries.

The project helped clean up and repurpose a former Brownfield site with ground contamination.

“This building, this block had been blighted for so long,” Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul said. “It was just an eye sore, it was haunting when you went by here to think about the former glory days. And now to have that door swing open, welcoming new apprentices, whos lives will be changed because of the skills they’re going to learn right here.”

The center is located on Liberty Avenue, and cost almost $1.3 million to complete.