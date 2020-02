BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–A New York State Park Policeman is being honored for his heroic actions.

Major Clyde Doty will receive an award at the 100 Club “Hero’s Awards” dinner tonight in Buffalo.

He rescued a 59-year-old man from going over the falls in November.

Doty jumped into the water between Goat Island and Prospect Point to save the man.

The rescue took several hours.