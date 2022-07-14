BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — State regulators visited a farm in the Southtowns growing marijuana.

Members of the Cannabis Control Board visited the farm, which we’ve been asked not to name.

The State Office of Cannabis Management says recreational pot will be available in New York by the end of this year. Sellers will need a license.

The state is giving priority to New Yorkers who have run a business before, and who have a marijuana-related conviction that’s affected their lives.

“We know that folks who are trying to step into this space are going to have some challenges, but we know we also have a tenacious business community – folks who themselves have been impacted but who also have developed tenacity to own and operate a business here in the Empire State,” said Chris Alexander, the executive director of the New York Office of Cannabis Management.

The Cannabis Control Board approved the latest regulations today. They take effect in early August.