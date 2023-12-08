BUFFALO, NY (WIVB) — The New York State Liquor Authority on Friday suspended the liquor license of Club Marcella, the Cobblestone District nightclub that was shut down earlier this week following the latest in a string of violent incidents.

Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph A. Gramaglia ordered the immediate and indefinite closure of the club on Sunday after a 30-year-old man was shot in a men’s bathroom. Should the club reopen, the State Liquor Authority’s suspension would prevent alcohol from being sold or consumed on the club’s premises, effective immediately.

“It is clear that there has been a recent troubling pattern of violence and disorder in and around this location,” said SLA Chair Lily Fan. “Licensees have a duty to provide for the safety of their patrons, and the Board is obligated to take action to protect public safety.”

The SLA charged Club Marcella with a violation of section 118 of the state’s Alcoholic Beverage Control Law. The SLA said the charge was the result of “a sustained and continuing pattern of noise, disturbance, misconduct or disorder on or about the licensed premises, connected to the health, welfare or safety of the inhabitants of the area of the licensed premises; being a focal point of police attention, and failure to exercise a high degree of supervision over the conduct of the licensed business.”

The SLA said Club Marcella “is entitled to a prompt hearing before an Administrative Law Judge.”

Yeramell Benitez, 20, and Ramon Lopez, 29, and 28-year-old James Pardo were arrested in connection to Sunday’s shooting and charged with gang assault. Additional charges were possible, police said.

The shooting Sunday was the fourth violent incident to take place in or around the dance club this year. On Jan. 29, a 36-year-old security guard was shot in the parking lot of the club. Two weeks later on Feb. 12, a 21-year-old was killed and two more were injured in a shooting inside the club. Two people are facing charges in connection.

In October, two people were shot on the sidewalk across the street from the club. Officials believe that the people who were shot in the October incident had been at the club just before and the shooting was “targeted in nature.”

In the order that shuttered Club Marcella for as long as he deems necessary, Gramaglia said Buffalo police have received 45 service calls to Club Marcella in 2023 including 14 assault calls, eight thefts and multiple “threats in progress.”

A secondary closure was ordered by the Department of Permits and Inspections for multiple inspection violations, Gramaglia said.

“We don’t like doing it,” Gramaglia said at a press conference Monday. “We don’t like to affect businesses, we want the businesses to thrive, but they have a responsibility to operate a safe establishment for the customers.”

Gramaglia added that the ownership is “very involved” and has worked with police heavily over the years, and especially so after the fatal shooting at the club in February. Police say the club has an extensive camera system and security plan, which includes metal detectors and wands. The club also voluntarily decided to close earlier, at 2 a.m., but had gone back to a later closing time without telling police. The shooting over the weekend happened around 2:40 a.m.

“This is not a lapse on the part of the ownership of this particular club. However, there has to be a change,” Gramaglia said.

News 4’s Aidan Joly contributed to this report.