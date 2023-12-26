BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police are investigating after the Statue of David replica in Delaware Park was vandalized.

The concrete base of the statue was vandalized by an unknown individual or individuals with black spray paint, according to a city spokesperson. Crews are working to remove the graffiti.

Anyone with any information in regards to the incident is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at 716-847-2255.