STEM students getting hands-on experience working in the space industry

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Local students are getting hands-on experience working in the space industry.

Four students from Buffalo are participating in the Western New York STEM Hub’s Take Flight program.

This started as a science experiment for students in PS 198 International Preparatory School.

A national panel of experts selected that experiment, and the team got to launch it to the international space station.

Students sent bacteria to space to see how it reacts to micro-gravity testing. They also kept one on earth to see the difference between the two.

The team traveled to Cape Canaveral in July to launch the experiment.

The experiment sent to space splashed down yesterday from International Space Station.

Students will examine the results. They’ll then be shared at a national science conference held at the Smithsonian Air and Space Museum next summer.