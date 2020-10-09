Step Out Buffalo has ways to spice up your fall date nights

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–If you’re looking for a safe and fun fall date, or a place to find the best hot chocolate or cider, Step Out Buffalo has you covered.

Lauren Spoth from Step Out Buffalo joined us on Wake Up this morning.

She recommends heading to a cider mill and having a picnic in the park.

Spoth also says the Niagara Wine Trail is the perfect spot right now.

“This is such a great season to check out the wine trail and definitely check out the fall colors up in that area and if you’re feeling a little more adventurous, you can zip-line through Holiday Valley,” Spoth said.