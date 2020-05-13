Step Out Buffalo launches fundraiser with limited edition shirts to benefit charities

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Step Out Buffalo and local artists are teaming up to help bring relief during these tough times.

They’re bringing out a limited edition design for a fundraiser to benefit a different charity each month.

Lauren Spoth from Step Out Buffalo joined us on Wakeup today.

She said they want to keep on supporting the community during this pandemic.

The theme of this month’s design is “In Rust We Trust.”

The deadline for this design is May 31.

Step Out Buffalo raised more than $34,000 in its COVID relief fund fundraiser last month for local charities and hopes to continue their fundraising success.