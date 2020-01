Buffalo Bills receiver Steve Tasker kisses his son Deacon,4, after the Bills lost to the Washington Redskins 37-24 in Super Bowl XXVI Sunday, JAn. 26, 1992 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Ed Reinke)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Former Bills great Steve Tasker did not make the modern-era finalists for the Class of 2020, according to the NFL.

Tasker became a semifinalist in late November. Steve Atwater (9) and John Lynch (8), who were semifinalists more than Tasker, have made the cut.

